Assessing Equity in PEPFAR Countries: Analysis of HIV Outcomes by Urban/Rural Residence, Wealth, Sex, and Age
|Appendix Table 1
|HIV Outcomes by Urban/Rural Status, 15 PEPFAR Countries
|Country (Year)
|Percent Aware of HIV Status
|Percent on Treatment
|Percent Virally Suppressed
|Rural
|Urban
|Difference
|Sig.
|Rural
|Urban
|Difference
|Sig.
|Rural
|Urban
|Difference
|Sig.
|Botswana (2021)
|95.4%
|94.6%
|-0.9%
|***
|94.0%
|93.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|92.0%
|91.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|Cameroon (2017)
|55.0%
|56.0%
|1.0%
|***
|51.0%
|52.0%
|1.0%
|***
|42.0%
|41.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|Côte d’Ivoire (2017)
|46.0%
|51.5%
|5.6%
|***
|44.0%
|47.0%
|3.0%
|***
|34.0%
|34.0%
|0.0%
|NS
|Eswatini (2021)
|94.0%
|92.0%
|-2.0%
|***
|91.0%
|90.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|88.0%
|85.0%
|-3.0%
|***
|Ethiopia (2017)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Kenya (2018)
|79.3%
|79.3%
|0.0%
|NS
|76.0%
|76.0%
|0.0%
|NS
|69.0%
|70.0%
|1.0%
|NS
|Lesotho (2020)
|90.3%
|89.8%
|-0.6%
|***
|88.0%
|87.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|79.0%
|80.0%
|1.0%
|***
|Malawi (2020)
|89.0%
|87.0%
|-2.0%
|***
|87.0%
|84.0%
|-3.0%
|***
|85.0%
|79.0%
|-6.0%
|***
|Mozambique (2021)
|68.1%
|75.4%
|7.3%
|***
|66.0%
|73.0%
|7.0%
|***
|58.0%
|66.0%
|8.0%
|***
|Namibia (2017)
|89.0%
|83.0%
|-6.0%
|***
|86.0%
|80.0%
|-6.0%
|***
|78.0%
|73.0%
|-5.0%
|***
|Rwanda (2018)
|82.0%
|87.0%
|5.0%
|*
|80.0%
|85.0%
|5.0%
|NS
|72.0%
|77.0%
|5.0%
|NS
|Tanzania (2016)
|56.0%
|63.0%
|7.0%
|***
|52.0%
|59.0%
|7.0%
|***
|46.0%
|51.0%
|5.0%
|***
|Uganda (2020)
|79.0%
|84.0%
|5.0%
|***
|75.0%
|81.0%
|6.0%
|***
|69.0%
|75.0%
|6.0%
|***
|Zambia (2021)
|88.5%
|88.9%
|0.3%
|***
|87.4%
|86.6%
|-0.8%
|***
|85.0%
|83.0%
|-2.0%
|***
|Zimbabwe (2020)
|88.0%
|85.0%
|-3.0%
|***
|86.0%
|81.0%
|-5.0%
|***
|78.0%
|73.0%
|-5.0%
|***
|Notes: * p<0.05, ** p<0.01, ***p<0.001, NS= Not significant based on Chi squared test or Fisher’s exact test. Difference represents the percentage point difference between the two groups. Results are based on the most recent PHIA survey for each country. Ethiopia’s PHIA doesn’t include data on urban/rural residence.
|Appendix Table 2
|HIV Outcomes by Wealth Quintile, 15 PEPFAR Countries
|Country (Year)
|Percent Aware of HIV Status
|Percent on Treatment
|Percent Virally Suppressed
|Lowest
|Highest
|Difference
|Sig.
|Lowest
|Highest
|Difference
|Sig.
|Lowest
|Highest
|Difference
|Sig.
|Botswana (2021)
|95.8%
|95.4%
|-0.4%
|**
|94.0%
|92.0%
|-2.0%
|***
|92.0%
|91.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|Cameroon (2017)
|40.0%
|55.0%
|15.0%
|***
|37.0%
|51.0%
|14.0%
|***
|26.0%
|41.0%
|15.0%
|***
|Côte d’Ivoire (2017)
|58.0%
|30.0%
|-28.0%
|***
|51.0%
|29.0%
|-22.0%
|***
|40.0%
|16.0%
|-24.0%
|***
|Eswatini (2021)
|94.0%
|92.0%
|-2.0%
|***
|93.0%
|90.0%
|-3.0%
|***
|88.0%
|87.0%
|-1.0%
|***
|Ethiopia (2017)
|74.0%
|76.0%
|2.0%
|***
|71.0%
|72.0%
|1.0%
|***
|57.0%
|68.0%
|11.0%
|***
|Kenya (2018)
|79.0%
|77.0%
|-2.0%
|NS
|75.0%
|75.0%
|0.0%
|NS
|66.0%
|71.0%
|5.0%
|NS
|Lesotho (2020)
|89.0%
|91.0%
|2.0%
|***
|87.0%
|88.0%
|1.0%
|***
|79.0%
|81.0%
|2.0%
|***
|Malawi (2020)
|87.0%
|88.0%
|1.0%
|***
|83.0%
|86.0%
|3.0%
|***
|80.0%
|83.0%
|3.0%
|***
|Mozambique (2021)
|59.0%
|78.0%
|19.0%
|***
|55.0%
|76.0%
|21.0%
|***
|49.0%
|70.0%
|21.0%
|***
|Namibia (2017)
|88.0%
|75.0%
|-13.0%
|***
|86.0%
|71.0%
|-15.0%
|***
|78.0%
|58.0%
|-20.0%
|***
|Rwanda (2018)
|82.0%
|84.0%
|2.0%
|NS
|81.0%
|81.0%
|0.0%
|NS
|73.0%
|72.0%
|-1.0%
|NS
|Tanzania (2016)
|49.0%
|63.0%
|14.0%
|***
|46.0%
|60.0%
|14.0%
|***
|39.0%
|51.0%
|12.0%
|***
|Uganda (2020)
|76.0%
|85.0%
|9.0%
|***
|71.0%
|82.0%
|11.0%
|***
|60.0%
|79.0%
|19.0%
|***
|Zambia (2021)
|83.0%
|90.0%
|7.0%
|***
|81.0%
|89.0%
|8.0%
|***
|77.0%
|85.0%
|8.0%
|***
|Zimbabwe (2020)
|89.0%
|84.0%
|-5.0%
|***
|86.0%
|80.0%
|-6.0%
|***
|77.0%
|72.0%
|-5.0%
|***
|Notes: * p<0.05, ** p<0.01, ***p<0.001, NS= Not significant based on Chi squared test or Fisher’s exact test. Difference represents the percentage point difference between the two groups. Results are based on the most recent PHIA survey for each country.
|Appendix Table 3
|HIV Outcomes by Sex, 15 PEPFAR Countries
|Country (Year)
|Percent Aware of HIV status
|Percent on Treatment
|Percent Virally Suppressed
|Male
|Female
|Difference
|Sig.
|Male
|Female
|Difference
|Sig.
|Male
|Female
|Difference
|Sig.
|Botswana (2021)
|92.8%
|96.1%
|3.4%
|***
|90.0%
|95.0%
|5.0%
|***
|87.0%
|93.0%
|6.0%
|***
|Cameroon (2017)
|51.2%
|57.1%
|5.9%
|***
|48.0%
|53.0%
|5.0%
|***
|39.0%
|42.0%
|3.0%
|***
|Côte d’Ivoire (2017)
|40.0%
|54.0%
|14.0%
|***
|34.0%
|51.0%
|17.0%
|***
|22.0%
|39.0%
|17.0%
|***
|Eswatini (2021)
|91.0%
|94.0%
|3.0%
|***
|88.0%
|93.0%
|5.0%
|***
|85.0%
|89.0%
|4.0%
|***
|Ethiopia (2017)
|70.0%
|82.0%
|12.0%
|***
|69.0%
|80.0%
|11.0%
|***
|63.0%
|68.0%
|5.0%
|***
|Kenya (2018)
|72.0%
|83.0%
|11.0%
|***
|68.0%
|80.0%
|12.0%
|***
|62.0%
|72.0%
|10.0%
|***
|Lesotho (2020)
|88.0%
|91.0%
|3.0%
|***
|84.0%
|89.0%
|5.0%
|***
|76.0%
|82.0%
|6.0%
|***
|Malawi (2020)
|85.0%
|90.0%
|5.0%
|***
|83.0%
|89.0%
|6.0%
|***
|80.0%
|86.0%
|6.0%
|***
|Mozambique (2021)
|68.0%
|73.0%
|5.0%
|***
|65.0%
|71.0%
|6.0%
|***
|57.0%
|64.0%
|7.0%
|***
|Namibia (2017)
|80.0%
|89.0%
|9.0%
|***
|75.0%
|87.0%
|12.0%
|***
|67.0%
|80.0%
|13.0%
|***
|Rwanda (2018)
|80.0%
|86.0%
|6.0%
|*
|78.0%
|84.0%
|6.0%
|*
|67.0%
|77.0%
|10.0%
|***
|Tanzania (2016)
|51.0%
|63.0%
|12.0%
|***
|46.0%
|60.0%
|14.0%
|***
|38.0%
|53.0%
|15.0%
|***
|Uganda (2020)
|76.0%
|83.0%
|7.0%
|***
|72.0%
|81.0%
|9.0%
|***
|66.0%
|75.0%
|9.0%
|***
|Zambia (2021)
|87.0%
|90.0%
|3.0%
|***
|85.0%
|88.0%
|3.0%
|***
|83.0%
|84.0%
|1.0%
|***
|Zimbabwe (2020)
|84.0%
|88.0%
|4.0%
|***
|81.0%
|86.0%
|5.0%
|***
|72.0%
|79.0%
|7.0%
|***
|Notes: * p<0.05, ** p<0.01, ***p<0.001, NS= Not significant based on Chi squared test or Fisher’s exact test. Difference represents the percentage point difference between the two groups. Results are based on the most recent PHIA survey for each country.
|Appendix Table 4
|
HIV Outcomes by Age, 15 PEPFAR Countries
|Country (Year)
|Percent Aware of HIV status
|Percent on Treatment
|Percent Virally Suppressed
|Age < 25
|Age ≥25
|Difference
|Sig.
|Age < 25
|Age ≥25
|Difference
|Sig.
|Age < 25
|Age ≥25
|Difference
|Sig.
|Botswana (2021)
|84.5%
|95.4%
|10.9%
|***
|83.0%
|93.0%
|10.0%
|***
|76.0%
|92.0%
|16.0%
|***
|Cameroon (2017)
|20.6%
|59.8%
|39.2%
|***
|19.0%
|56.0%
|37.0%
|***
|14.0%
|45.0%
|31.0%
|***
|Côte d’Ivoire (2017)
|33.0%
|51.0%
|18.0%
|***
|32.0%
|47.0%
|15.0%
|***
|18.0%
|35.0%
|17.0%
|***
|Eswatini (2021)
|85.0%
|95.0%
|10.0%
|***
|82.0%
|92.0%
|10.0%
|***
|73.0%
|89.0%
|16.0%
|***
|Ethiopia (2017)
|63.0%
|80.0%
|17.0%
|***
|63.0%
|77.0%
|14.0%
|***
|47.0%
|68.0%
|21.0%
|***
|Kenya (2018)
|70.0%
|80.0%
|10.0%
|*
|65.0%
|77.0%
|12.0%
|*
|52.0%
|71.0%
|19.0%
|***
|Lesotho (2020)
|82.0%
|91.0%
|9.0%
|***
|78.0%
|88.0%
|10.0%
|***
|64.0%
|81.0%
|17.0%
|***
|Malawi (2020)
|76.0%
|89.0%
|13.0%
|***
|73.0%
|88.0%
|15.0%
|***
|66.0%
|85.0%
|19.0%
|***
|Mozambique (2021)
|54.0%
|75.0%
|21.0%
|***
|52.0%
|72.0%
|20.0%
|***
|41.0%
|65.0%
|24.0%
|***
|Namibia (2017)
|71.0%
|88.0%
|17.0%
|***
|70.0%
|84.0%
|14.0%
|***
|60.0%
|77.0%
|17.0%
|***
|Rwanda (2018)
|69.0%
|85.0%
|16.0%
|***
|66.0%
|83.0%
|17.0%
|***
|56.0%
|75.0%
|19.0%
|***
|Tanzania (2016)
|49.0%
|60.0%
|11.0%
|***
|45.0%
|56.0%
|11.0%
|***
|38.0%
|49.0%
|11.0%
|***
|Uganda (2020)
|60.0%
|84.0%
|24.0%
|***
|57.0%
|81.0%
|24.0%
|***
|49.0%
|75.0%
|26.0%
|***
|Zambia (2021)
|73.0%
|90.0%
|17.0%
|***
|72.0%
|89.0%
|17.0%
|***
|67.0%
|86.0%
|19.0%
|***
|Zimbabwe (2020)
|75.4%
|88.0%
|12.6%
|***
|72.0%
|86.0%
|14.0%
|***
|58.0%
|78.0%
|20.0%
|***
|Notes: * p<0.05, ** p<0.01, ***p<0.001, NS= Not significant based on Chi squared test or Fisher’s exact test. Difference represents the percentage point difference between the two groups. Results are based on the most recent PHIA survey for each country.
|Appendix Table 5
|Changes in HIV Outcomes Over Time, Six Countries
|Population sub-group
|Percent Aware of HIV status
|Percent on Treatment
|Percent Virally Suppressed
|PHIA 1
|PHIA 2
|Difference (Within Group)
|PHIA 1
|PHIA 2
|Difference (Within Group)
|PHIA 1
|PHIA 2
|Difference (Within Group)
|Eswatini (2016, 2021)
|Urban/Rural
|Rural
|88.6%
|93.7%
|5.1%
|79.1%
|91.5%
|12.4%
|72.0%
|88.0%
|16.0%
|Urban
|83.0%
|92.0%
|9.0%
|73.0%
|90.0%
|17.0%
|67.5%
|85.0%
|17.5%
|Wealth
|Lowest
|89.6%
|94.8%
|5.2%
|81.0%
|93.0%
|12.0%
|72.6%
|88.5%
|15.9%
|Highest
|85.0%
|92.0%
|7.0%
|74.0%
|91.1%
|17.1%
|68.5%
|87.7%
|19.2%
|Sex
|Male
|80.0%
|91.0%
|11.0%
|72.0%
|88.0%
|16.0%
|65.0%
|85.0%
|20.0%
|Female
|91.0%
|94.0%
|3.0%
|80.0%
|93.0%
|13.0%
|73.0%
|89.0%
|16.0%
|Age
|Age <25
|72.0%
|85.0%
|13.0%
|61.0%
|82.0%
|21.0%
|47.0%
|73.6%
|26.6%
|Age ≥25
|88.9%
|94.6%
|5.7%
|79.0%
|92.0%
|13.0%
|75.0%
|89.0%
|14.0%
|Lesotho (2016, 2021)
|Urban/Rural
|Rural
|81.0%
|90.0%
|9.0%
|75.0%
|88.0%
|13.0%
|66.6%
|79.2%
|12.6%
|Urban
|81.0%
|90.0%
|9.0%
|73.0%
|86.0%
|13.0%
|63.3%
|79.6%
|16.3%
|Wealth
|Lowest
|80.0%
|89.0%
|9.0%
|74.0%
|87.0%
|13.0%
|65.0%
|79.0%
|14.0%
|Highest
|84.0%
|91.0%
|7.0%
|76.0%
|88.0%
|12.0%
|67.0%
|81.0%
|14.0%
|Sex
|Male
|77.0%
|88.0%
|11.0%
|70.0%
|84.0%
|14.0%
|61.0%
|76.0%
|15.0%
|Female
|84.0%
|91.0%
|7.0%
|77.0%
|89.0%
|12.0%
|68.0%
|82.0%
|14.0%
|Age
|Age <25
|68.0%
|82.0%
|14.0%
|61.0%
|78.0%
|17.0%
|47.3%
|63.6%
|16.3%
|Age ≥ 25
|82.0%
|90.0%
|8.0%
|76.0%
|88.0%
|12.0%
|67.0%
|81.0%
|14.0%
|Malawi (2015, 2020)
|Urban/Rural
|Rural
|78.0%
|89.0%
|11.0%
|72.0%
|87.0%
|15.0%
|66.0%
|85.0%
|19.0%
|Urban
|73.0%
|87.0%
|14.0%
|66.0%
|84.0%
|18.0%
|59.0%
|80.0%
|21.0%
|Wealth
|Lowest
|73.0%
|87.0%
|14.0%
|65.0%
|84.0%
|19.0%
|60.0%
|80.0%
|20.0%
|Highest
|74.0%
|88.0%
|14.0%
|68.0%
|86.0%
|18.0%
|62.0%
|83.0%
|21.0%
|Sex
|Male
|72.0%
|85.0%
|13.0%
|63.0%
|83.0%
|20.0%
|57.0%
|80.0%
|23.0%
|Female
|80.0%
|90.0%
|10.0%
|74.0%
|89.0%
|15.0%
|68.0%
|86.0%
|18.0%
|Age
|Age <25
|54.0%
|76.0%
|22.0%
|46.0%
|73.0%
|27.0%
|37.0%
|66.0%
|29.0%
|Age ≥ 25
|79.0%
|89.0%
|10.0%
|72.0%
|88.0%
|16.0%
|67.0%
|85.0%
|18.0%
|Uganda (2016, 2020)
|Urban/Rural
|Rural
|73.0%
|79.0%
|6.0%
|66.0%
|75.0%
|9.0%
|55.0%
|69.0%
|14.0%
|Urban
|72.0%
|84.0%
|12.0%
|65.0%
|81.0%
|16.0%
|55.3%
|75.5%
|20.2%
|Wealth
|Lowest
|71.0%
|76.0%
|5.0%
|60.0%
|71.0%
|11.0%
|46.0%
|60.0%
|14.0%
|Highest
|71.5%
|84.7%
|13.2%
|65.0%
|82.0%
|17.0%
|56.0%
|79.0%
|23.0%
|Sex
|Male
|67.0%
|76.0%
|9.0%
|58.5%
|72.1%
|13.6%
|48.0%
|66.0%
|18.0%
|Female
|75.0%
|83.0%
|8.0%
|69.4%
|80.8%
|11.4%
|59.0%
|75.0%
|16.0%
|Age
|Age <25
|48.0%
|60.0%
|12.0%
|44.0%
|57.0%
|13.0%
|33.0%
|49.0%
|16.0%
|Age ≥ 25
|77.0%
|84.0%
|7.0%
|69.0%
|81.0%
|12.0%
|58.4%
|74.9%
|16.5%
|Zambia (2016, 2021)
|Urban/Rural
|Rural
|66.0%
|89.0%
|23.0%
|56.0%
|87.0%
|31.0%
|51.0%
|85.0%
|34.0%
|Urban
|74.0%
|89.0%
|15.0%
|65.0%
|87.0%
|22.0%
|58.7%
|82.5%
|23.8%
|Wealth
|Lowest
|64.0%
|83.0%
|19.0%
|51.0%
|80.0%
|29.0%
|43.0%
|77.0%
|34.0%
|Highest
|79.0%
|90.0%
|11.0%
|71.0%
|89.0%
|18.0%
|64.0%
|85.0%
|21.0%
|Sex
|Male
|69.0%
|87.0%
|18.0%
|61.0%
|85.0%
|24.0%
|53.6%
|83.0%
|29.4%
|Female
|72.0%
|90.0%
|18.0%
|62.0%
|88.0%
|26.0%
|56.0%
|84.0%
|28.0%
|Age
|Age <25
|46.0%
|73.0%
|27.0%
|38.0%
|72.0%
|34.0%
|28.0%
|67.0%
|39.0%
|Age ≥ 25
|75.0%
|90.0%
|15.0%
|65.0%
|89.0%
|24.0%
|59.6%
|86.0%
|26.4%
|Zimbabwe (2015, 2020)
|Urban/Rural
|Rural
|77.9%
|87.8%
|9.9%
|69.5%
|85.6%
|16.1%
|59.3%
|77.5%
|18.2%
|Urban
|75.0%
|84.6%
|9.6%
|65.7%
|81.1%
|15.4%
|56.2%
|72.7%
|16.5%
|Wealth
|Lowest
|79.2%
|88.6%
|9.4%
|71.2%
|86.2%
|15.0%
|59.9%
|77.4%
|17.5%
|Highest
|75.9%
|83.6%
|7.7%
|65.6%
|80.3%
|14.7%
|56.9%
|72.1%
|15.2%
|Sex
|Male
|72.2%
|84.3%
|12.1%
|63.9%
|80.9%
|17.0%
|52.8%
|72.0%
|19.2%
|Female
|80.0%
|88.3%
|8.3%
|71.0%
|86.2%
|15.2%
|61.8%
|78.5%
|16.7%
|Age
|Age <25
|60.3%
|75.4%
|15.1%
|52.4%
|71.9%
|19.5%
|43.2%
|58.2%
|15.0%
|Age ≥ 25
|78.9%
|88.1%
|9.2%
|70.1%
|85.5%
|15.4%
|60.0%
|78.0%
|18.0%
|Notes: *All changes were significant at the p<0.05, ** p<0.01, or ***p<0.001 level. Difference represents the percentage point difference between surveys by subgroup.
|Appendix Table 6
|Changes in HIV Outcome Gap Over Time, by Country (Green = Gap Narrowed)
|Population
sub-group
|Percent Aware of HIV Status
|Percent on Treatment
|Percent Virally Suppressed
|PHIA1
|PHIA2
|PHIA1
|PHIA2
|PHIA1
|PHIA2
|Eswatini (2016, 2021)
|Urban/Rural Gap
|-5.6
|-1.7
|-6.1
|-1.5
|-4.5
|-3.0
|High/Low Wealth Quintile Gap
|-4.6
|-2.8
|-7.0
|-1.9
|-4.1
|-0.8
|Female/Male Gap
|11.0
|3.0
|8.0
|5.0
|8.0
|4.0
|Younger/Older Age Gap
|16.9
|9.6
|18.0
|10.0
|28.0
|15.4
|Lesotho (2016, 2021)
|Urban/Rural Gap
|0.0
|0.0
|-2.0
|-2.0
|-3.3
|0.4
|High/Low Wealth Quintile Gap
|4.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|2.0
|2.0
|Female/Male Gap
|7.0
|3.0
|7.0
|5.0
|7.0
|6.0
|Younger/Older Age Gap
|14.0
|8.0
|15.0
|10.0
|19.7
|17.4
|Malawi (2015, 2020)
|Urban/Rural Gap
|-5.0
|-2.0
|-6.0
|-3.0
|-7.0
|-5.0
|High/Low Wealth Quintile Gap
|1.0
|1.0
|3.0
|2.0
|2.0
|3.0
|Female/Male Gap
|8.0
|5.0
|11.0
|6.0
|11.0
|6.0
|Younger/Older Age Gap
|25.0
|13.0
|26.0
|15.0
|30.0
|19.0
|Uganda (2016, 2020)
|Urban/Rural Gap
|-1.0
|5.0
|-1.0
|6.0
|0.3
|6.5
|High/Low Wealth Quintile Gap
|0.5
|8.7
|5.0
|11.0
|10.0
|19.0
|Female/Male Gap
|8.0
|7.0
|10.9
|8.7
|11.0
|9.0
|Younger/Older Age Gap
|29.0
|24.0
|25.0
|24.0
|25.4
|25.9
|Zambia (2016, 2021)
|Urban/Rural Gap
|8.0
|0.0
|9.0
|0.0
|7.7
|-2.5
|High/Low Wealth Quintile Gap
|15.0
|7.0
|20.0
|9.0
|21.0
|8.0
|Female/Male Gap
|3.0
|3.0
|1.0
|3.0
|2.4
|1.0
|Younger/Older Age Gap
|29.0
|17.0
|27.0
|17.0
|31.6
|19.0
|Zimbabwe (2015, 2020)
|Urban/Rural Gap
|-2.9
|-3.2
|-3.8
|-4.5
|-3.1
|-4.9
|High/Low Wealth Quintile Gap
|-3.3
|-5.0
|-5.6
|-5.9
|-3.0
|-5.3
|Female/Male Gap
|7.8
|4.0
|7.1
|5.3
|9.0
|6.5
|Younger/Older Age Gap
|18.6
|12.6
|17.7
|13.6
|16.8
|19.8
|Notes: Difference represents the percentage point difference between subgroups in each survey period.