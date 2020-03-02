Abortion Back at the Supreme Court: June Medical Services LLC v. Russo

August 22, 2014: June Medical Services challenged Act 620 in court.

August 31, 2014: The Middle District of Louisiana stayed the enforcement of the law while the doctors tried to obtain admitting privileges

January 26, 2016: The Middle District of Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction against Act 620.

February 24, 2016: The 5th Circuit stayed the preliminary injunction.

March 2016: The U.S. Supreme Court restored the preliminary injunction.

June 27, 2016: The U.S. Supreme Court held a Texas law similar to Act 620 was unconstitutional in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt

April 26, 2017: The district court declared Act 620 was unconstitutional.

September 26, 2018: The 5th Circuit reversed and dismissed the Middle District of Louisiana’s 2017 ruling, upholding Louisiana Act 620.

January 18, 2019: The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition to hear the case en banc.

April 17, 2019: June Medical Services, the petitioner, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court.

October 4, 2019: The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

March 4, 2020: Oral argument at the Supreme Court