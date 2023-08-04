An Early Look at What is Driving Health Costs in 2024 ACA Markets

This updated analysis of marketplace insurers’ early rate filings are requesting a median premium increase of 6% for 2024, which they say is largely due to price increases for medical care and prescription drugs. Insurers’ rate requests are preliminary and may change during the review process before being finalized in late summer.

In addition to inflation’s impact on medical costs, insurers say the higher premiums are a result of growth in the utilization of health care, which fell in 2020 but has since returned to more normal levels.

The analysis is available on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, an online information hub dedicated to monitoring and assessing the performance of the U.S. health system.