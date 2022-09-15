Tatyana Roberts is a member of KFF’s Women’s Health Policy and Global Health Policy team. She is a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco, participating in the yearlong UCSF-KFF Health Policy Fellowship. Her interests include learning and studying how health policy impacts patient care and the intersection of women’s health, global health, and addiction medicine. Prior to starting medical school and joining KFF, she worked in global health education at Cornell University and served as a research consultant for Ibis Reproductive Health. She holds a B.S. in Biology from Cornell University and an MPH in Health and Human Behavior from UC Berkeley.