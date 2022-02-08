menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Donate

Sophia Moreno

Research Assistant, Program on Medicaid & Uninsured

Photo of Sophia Moreno

Research Assistant, State Health Facts


Sophia Moreno is a Research Assistant with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured as well as KFF’s State Health Facts team. In this role, she works on research projects related to health insurance coverage and access to care for underserved populations. She also manages the updates and development of the State Health Facts database – a free online data collection of over 800 state-level health indicators. Sophia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health and a minor in Public Policy from the University of California, Berkeley.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.