Sophia Moreno is a Research Assistant with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured as well as KFF’s State Health Facts team. In this role, she works on research projects related to health insurance coverage and access to care for underserved populations. She also manages the updates and development of the State Health Facts database – a free online data collection of over 800 state-level health indicators. Sophia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Health and a minor in Public Policy from the University of California, Berkeley.