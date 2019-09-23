menu

Rachel Dolan

Senior Policy Analyst, Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Rachel Dolan

Washington, DC
202-347-5270

Rachel Dolan is a Senior Policy Analyst with the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured, where she focuses on Medicaid eligibility and enrollment and prescription drugs. Prior to joining KFF, Rachel was the Special Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief at Health Affairs. Previously Rachel worked at Families USA on implementation of eligibility policy and spent four years at the National Academy for State Health Policy working with states on health reform implementation, particularly on issues related to marketplaces and consumer assistance. Rachel has an MPP from the McCourt School at Georgetown University and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of arts.

