Rabah Kamal

Senior Policy Analyst, Program for the Study of Health Reform and Private Insurance


650-854-9400

Rabah Kamal is a California-based senior policy analyst whose work on the Peterson-Kaiser Health System Tracker includes developing graphics to communicate health system trends, synthesizing research on health system costs and performance, and collecting and analyzing data. She also conducts policy research on pricing and insurer participation in the ACA’s exchange markets.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Rabah assisted in a variety of research studies at the University of Colorado’s School of Medicine and College of Nursing. She is a talented graphic designer and illustrator and has also covered health policy developments for public news stations in Colorado as a health reporter.

Rabah holds a Bachelor of Arts in biology, psychology, and religious studies from the University of Denver, a Graduate Certificate in Public Health Sciences from the University of Colorado, and a Graduate Certificate in Applied Statistics from Penn State.

 

