Nicolas Shanosky

2020 Peter G. Peterson Foundation Fiscal Intern


Nicolas Shanosky is the 2020 Peter G. Peterson Foundation Fiscal Intern working with KFF’s Program on the Affordable Care Act. In this role, he contributes to new and updated analyses on the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker and also supports individual market rate review research. Prior to joining KFF, Nicolas worked with multiple non-profits including Matriculate and Code in the Schools. He is a student at Williams College, where he is working towards a degree in Economics and History.  

