menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Marco Ramirez

Fellow, Program for the Study of Health Reform and Private Insurance


6508549400

Marco Ramirez was a recipient of the 2018-19 John Gardner Public Service Fellowship and worked on KFF’s Program for the Study of Health Reform and Private Insurance. Marco received his B.A. degree in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley and prior to joining KFF, he worked as health policy intern for J-PAL North America in their U.S. Health Care Delivery Initiative department. In addition, he has worked as a researcher for California Health Policy Strategies and was a 2017 Leonard D. Schaeffer Fellow, serving the office of California Assembly Member Adam C. Gray.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.