Marco Ramirez was a recipient of the 2018-19 John Gardner Public Service Fellowship and worked on KFF’s Program for the Study of Health Reform and Private Insurance. Marco received his B.A. degree in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley and prior to joining KFF, he worked as health policy intern for J-PAL North America in their U.S. Health Care Delivery Initiative department. In addition, he has worked as a researcher for California Health Policy Strategies and was a 2017 Leonard D. Schaeffer Fellow, serving the office of California Assembly Member Adam C. Gray.