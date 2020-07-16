Lina Stolyar is a Policy Analyst with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured. In this role, she focuses on Medicaid managed care and social determinants of health. Prior to joining KFF, she worked at the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. Before coming to graduate school, Ms. Stolyar work for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Ariadne Labs as a project coordinator. She holds a B.A. in Psychology from Tufts University and a Master’s in Public Policy from Georgetown University.