menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Kelly Osmundson

Associate Director, Social Impact Media Program

San Francisco, CA
6508549400

Kelly Osmundson is an Associate Director with the Social Impact Media Program at KFF. In her role, Kelly manages creative production of media campaigns for Greater Than AIDS, a leading national initiative focused on the U.S. HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Prior to joining the Foundation, Kelly was an account director at Fenton, a social change communications firm. Kelly began her career as a community organizer and she holds a B.A. in History and Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of California Berkeley.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.