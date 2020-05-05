Kelly Osmundson
Associate Director, Social Impact Media Program
San Francisco, CA
6508549400
Kelly Osmundson is an Associate Director with the Social Impact Media Program at KFF. In her role, Kelly manages creative production of media campaigns for Greater Than AIDS, a leading national initiative focused on the U.S. HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Prior to joining the Foundation, Kelly was an account director at Fenton, a social change communications firm. Kelly began her career as a community organizer and she holds a B.A. in History and Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of California Berkeley.