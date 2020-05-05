Kelly Osmundson is an Associate Director with the Social Impact Media Program at KFF. In her role, Kelly manages creative production of media campaigns for Greater Than AIDS, a leading national initiative focused on the U.S. HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Prior to joining the Foundation, Kelly was an account director at Fenton, a social change communications firm. Kelly began her career as a community organizer and she holds a B.A. in History and Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of California Berkeley.