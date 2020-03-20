menu

Karyn Schwartz

Senior Fellow

Washington, DC
2023475270

Karyn Schwartz is a senior fellow at KFF. She was previously a vice president at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, where she oversaw policy work related to Medicare Part D, the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and the 340B program. Prior to joining PhRMA, she worked in the office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She started her career as a policy analyst at KFF, working on issues related to the uninsured.

