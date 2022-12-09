Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Hope Schwartz is a UCSF-KFF Health Policy Research Fellow for the Program on the ACA, where she conducts research on cost, quality, and value of emergency department care. Hope is a 4th year medical student at University of California, San Francisco, and she plans to pursue residency in emergency medicine. She holds a BA in economics from Harvard and worked in health care administration prior to starting her medical training.