Hope Schwartz

UCSF Fellow, Program on the ACA

Hope Schwartz is a UCSF-KFF Health Policy Research Fellow for the Program on the ACA, where she conducts research on cost, quality, and value of emergency department care. Hope is a 4th year medical student at University of California, San Francisco, and she plans to pursue residency in emergency medicine. She holds a BA in economics from Harvard and worked in health care administration prior to starting her medical training.

