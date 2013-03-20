menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Gretchen Jacobson

Associate Director, Program on Medicare Policy


Gretchen Jacobson was an Associate Director with the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Program on Medicare Policy where she directed and conducted projects pertaining to the Medicare program and the population it serves, with much of her work focused on Medicare Advantage plans and low-income beneficiaries.

In recent years, her work has appeared in the New England Journal of Medicine and Health Affairs, as well as other peer-reviewed journals. She has provided expert testimony before Congress and has been quoted as an expert by national and local media outlets. Prior to joining the Kaiser Family Foundation, Dr. Jacobson was an analyst in health care financing at the Congressional Research Service, serving as an expert resource for Congress. She also previously held positions where she directed research on the market value of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health insurance.

Dr. Jacobson holds a doctorate (Ph.D.) in health economics from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, and a masters degree in (S.M.) epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health. She received a bachelors degree (B.A.) in economics from Tufts University.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.