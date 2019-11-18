menu

Gabriela Weigel

UCSF-KFF Health Policy Fellow

Gabriela Weigel is a member of the Women’s Health Policy team. She is a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco, participating in the yearlong UCSF-KFF Health Policy Fellowship. Her interests include studying how health policy impacts patient care, particularly for underserved populations, and how science may be better communicated to broader audiences. Prior to starting medical school and joining KFF, she worked as a Research Assistant at Boston Medical Center and completed a Fulbright fellowship in Chennai, India. She holds a B.S. in Biology of Global Health from Georgetown University.

