menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Esther Dicks

Vice President

Director of Human Resources


650-854-9400

Esther Dicks is Vice President and Director of Human Resources at the Kaiser Family Foundation.  She is responsible for all aspects of Human Resources at the Foundation, overseeing recruitment, compensation, labor relations, workforce diversity, office administration, payroll and benefits.   Ms. Dicks is based in the Foundation’s San Francisco headquarters, but is also responsible for managing human resources for the Foundation’s Washington, DC office.

Prior to joining the Foundation in 1997, Ms. Dicks worked as a VP in executive administration for a variety of television and film production companies in Los Angeles, supervising all areas of production and setting corporate policy guidelines for a number of firms, including Leeza Gibbons Enterprises, Group W Productions and The Pacific Arts Corporation.  She received a B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.