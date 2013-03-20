Esther Dicks is Vice President and Director of Human Resources at the Kaiser Family Foundation. She is responsible for all aspects of Human Resources at the Foundation, overseeing recruitment, compensation, labor relations, workforce diversity, office administration, payroll and benefits. Ms. Dicks is based in the Foundation’s San Francisco headquarters, but is also responsible for managing human resources for the Foundation’s Washington, DC office.

Prior to joining the Foundation in 1997, Ms. Dicks worked as a VP in executive administration for a variety of television and film production companies in Los Angeles, supervising all areas of production and setting corporate policy guidelines for a number of firms, including Leeza Gibbons Enterprises, Group W Productions and The Pacific Arts Corporation. She received a B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz.