Eric Lopez

Eric John Lopez is a member of the ACA and Medicare Policy teams. He is a medical student at the University of California, San Francisco, participating in the yearlong UCSF-KFF Health Policy Fellowship. His interests include health care costs and their consequences for care accessibility, Medicare payment policy, and Medicare as a model for universal and public option health insurance proposals. Prior to starting medical school and joining KFF, he conducted public health work in northern California, supporting the development of a multi-county network of opioid use disorder clinics. He holds a B.Sc. in Neurobiology from Stanford University.