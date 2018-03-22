menu

Eleanor Hsu

Co-Director of Investments

San Francisco, CA

Eleanor Hsu is Co-Director of Investments at the Kaiser Family Foundation.  Eleanor co-leads, with Dean Duchak, the investment activities made on behalf of the Foundation.  Prior to joining the Foundation, she was an Associate Director focused on Real Estate and Natural Resources Investments for the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation.  Previously, Eleanor worked as an Associate for Tishman Speyer, the Stanford Management Company, and CSFB’s Healthcare Investment Banking Group.  Eleanor received a B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley, an M.B.A. degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a CFA charterholder.

