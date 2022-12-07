Deborah Anderluh, California Enterprise Editor, is a 30-year news veteran. She was a reporter for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner and San Jose Mercury News before joining The Sacramento Bee for a career that included stints as city editor and senior editor for investigations. In 2013, she supervised the reporting team that uncovered Nevada’s practice of busing mentally ill patients across the nation, to cities where they had no ties. The investigation was awarded a George Polk Award and the Worth Bingham Prize and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Deborah has a bachelor’s from Cornell University and a master’s in journalism from the University of Michigan.