Alicia Carbaugh

Associate Director, Global Health & HIV Policy

Washington, DC
202-347-5270

Alicia Carbaugh is an Associate Director for Global Health & HIV Policy at KFF, where she contributes to a variety of projects and oversees the KFF Daily Global Health Policy Report.  She has also served as a policy analyst for the Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured.  Prior to joining KFF in 2003, she worked in the health care practice at Edelman, a major public relations firm.  Alicia holds a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

