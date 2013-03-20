Alicia Carbaugh is an Associate Director for Global Health & HIV Policy at KFF, where she contributes to a variety of projects and oversees the KFF Daily Global Health Policy Report. She has also served as a policy analyst for the Kaiser Commission on Medicaid and the Uninsured. Prior to joining KFF in 2003, she worked in the health care practice at Edelman, a major public relations firm. Alicia holds a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.