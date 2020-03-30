KHN Wins Five “Best in Business” Awards and Two Honorable Mentions from The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW)

KFF’s Kaiser Health News (KHN), an editorially independent news service focusing on health care and policy, has won five “Best in Business” awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW). The awards, announced today, recognize outstanding business journalism in 2019.

The five awards, all of which came in the division for medium size news organizations, include:

America’s Broken Health Care System, by Elisabeth Rosenthal, KHN Editor-in-Chief, winner in the Commentary/Opinion category. The judges wrote that Rosenthal “deftly uses the medical bills she received to guide readers through the maze of medical bureaucracy and deliver a clear exposition of how and why the nation’s health care system has become so beleaguered, unfair and inefficient.”

Hidden Harm, by Christina Jewett, winner in the government category and co-winner in the investigative reporting category. The judges wrote that, “Jewett’s stories unearthed a Dr. Evil-scale cover-up of hidden FDA data on millions of medical device malfunctions, injuries and deaths. Her coverage forced the administration to open this vital data to both doctors who perform procedures as well as public scrutiny, and in the process, no doubt saved countless lives.”

University of Virginia Health System lawsuits, by Jay Hancock and Elizabeth Lucas, winner in the Health/Science category. The judges wrote that KHN “exposed how the center’s overly aggressive billing and collection policies were ruining people’s lives.”

In India’s burgeoning pain market, U.S. drugmakers stand to gain, by Sarah Varney, winner in the international reporting category. The judges wrote that “Varney uncovered a trend in India of sweeping importance: the relatively new cultural acceptance of pain medication and the pharmaceutical companies, largely chased away from places like the United States, that are looking to capitalize on the trend.”

KHN also earned two honorable mentions, including one in the economics category for No Mercy, a series by Sarah Jane Tribble that looks at what happens when the closure of a rural hospital disrupts a community, and another in the feature category, for Varney’s story about India’s market for pain medication.

