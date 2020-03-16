Media Briefing on Coronavirus: KFF Experts Explore Public’s Views and Nation’s Response

At 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 18, KFF will hold a reporters-only web briefing with its key policy and public opinion experts to discuss the nation’s rapidly changing public and policy responses to contain the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic across the country and the world.

The briefing will include highlights from new KFF poll data tracking Americans’ concerns about the pandemic, its impact on their lives, and their trust in the government leaders and institutions seeking to contain it. KFF experts will also answer reporters’ questions about the national and international response, including the federal role, the steps states are taking, with a special focus on access to testing and treatment and coverage and affordability challenges for the public.

KFF Executive Vice President Larry Levitt will moderate and frame the discussion.

The web briefing will be open only to credentialed media who RSVP. Reporters will have the opportunity to submit questions for the panel during the Q&A segment.