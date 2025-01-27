Feb. 10 Virtual Event: The Health Wonk Shop: What’s Next for the Affordable Care Act?

Health coverage enrollment through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces now exceeds 24 million people, a dramatic increase in recent years fueled largely by enhanced premium aid, which started in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and extended through 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act. But, with the subsidies set to expire at the end of this year, Congress and the Trump Administration will be faced with a choice of whether and how to extend the subsidies, alongside broader discussion about the budget. Key questions for the future of the ACA include the costs and benefits of the subsidies, the consequences for enrollees and the marketplaces should they expire, and what other changes the Trump administration and Congress might make.

At Noon ET on Monday, Feb. 10, join KFF’s Larry Levitt for a 45-minute virtual discussion with an expert panel to explore these questions and more about the future of the ACA.

Moderator

Larry Levitt, Executive Vice President for Health Policy, KFF

Panelists

Brian Blase, President, Paragon Health Institute

Cynthia Cox, Vice President and Director of the Program on the ACA, KFF

Sarah Lueck, Vice President for Health Policy, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

KFF’s virtual conversation series, The Health Wonk Shop, features conversations with experts, diving into timely health policy issues for a deeper discussion beyond the news headlines and taking questions from viewers over Zoom.