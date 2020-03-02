menu

Writing In NEJM, Bill Gates Warns COVID-19 Could Be ‘Once-In-A-Century’ Disease Outbreak

Mar 02, 2020

The Hill: Bill Gates warns coronavirus may be the ‘once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about’
“Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates wrote in an article published Friday that coronavirus may be the ‘once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.’ ‘I hope it’s not that bad, but we should assume it will be until we know otherwise,’ Gates wrote in the article, which was featured in the New England Journal of Medicine…” (Johnson, 2/29).

Additional coverage of Gates’s NEJM article is available from Breitbart and Quartz.

