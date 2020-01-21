World Economic Forum Blog Posts Discuss Business, Government Roles In Achieving SDGs

World Economic Forum: Charting the course for SDG financing in the decade of delivery (Gornitzka/Wilson, 1/21).

World Economic Forum: 3 actions business leaders can take to help solve our water crisis (Stinson/Nelson, 1/20).

World Economic Forum: Four ways governments can leverage 4IR to achieve the SDGs (Pantuliano, 1/20).

World Economic Forum: The company of the future must do well by doing good (Sijbesma, 1/20).