WHO Urges Resumption Of Childhood Immunization Programs After Suspensions Due To COVID-19 Lead To Rise In Other Diseases

New York Times: Slowing the Coronavirus Is Speeding the Spread of Other Diseases

“…This spring, after the World Health Organization and UNICEF warned that the pandemic could spread swiftly when children gathered for shots, many countries suspended their inoculation programs. Even in countries that tried to keep them going, cargo flights with vaccine supplies were halted by the pandemic and health workers diverted to fight it. Now, diphtheria is appearing in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Cholera is in South Sudan, Cameroon, Mozambique, Yemen, and Bangladesh. A mutated strain of poliovirus has been reported in more than 30 countries. And measles is flaring around the globe, including in Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan. … As the pandemic lingers, the WHO and other international public health groups are now urging countries to carefully resume vaccination while contending with the coronavirus…” (Hoffman/Maclean, 6/14).