WHO, UNICEF Partner To Address COVID-19 Pandemic Through Solidarity Response Fund

Apr 06, 2020

WHO: WHO and UNICEF to partner on pandemic response through COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
“WHO and UNICEF [on Friday] announced an agreement to work together on COVID-19 response, through the historic COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund powered by the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has been set up to facilitate an unprecedented global response by supporting the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. As part of the agreement, an initial portion of the money from the Fund — which currently stands at more than $127 million — will flow to UNICEF for its work with vulnerable children and communities all over the world…” (4/3).

