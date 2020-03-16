WHO, Partners Launch COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund In Effort To Help Vulnerable Nations Address Pandemic

Devex: There’s a new fund for COVID-19. Here’s what you need to know.

“The World Health Organization announced a new fund Friday that would help the United Nations agency support at-risk and vulnerable countries, especially those with weak health systems, to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic…” (Ravelo, 3/13).

TIME: WHO Launches Historic Fundraising Effort to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

“…The United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation will manage the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to address the need for money to prepare for and respond to the spread of the coronavirus. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the new fund on Friday. The organization anticipates a need of $675 million through April to address the worldwide outbreak, and said funding needs will likely increase as the crisis evolves…” (Gajanan, 3/13).

U.N. News: Coronavirus update: new WHO fund, Guterres calls for ‘prudence, not panic’

“In a video message recorded on Friday afternoon, U.N. chief António Guterres assured the world that the COVID-19 virus will peak, and the global economy will recover but, until then, ‘we must act together to slow the spread of the virus and look after each other’…” (3/13).