WHO Launches New Policy Framework To Help Prevent Violence Against Women Worldwide
Washington Post: To tackle violence against women and girls, U.N. health agency pushes RESPECT program
“About 1 in 3 women has experienced violence during her lifetime, according to the World Health Organization — an epidemic that is truly worldwide. In the days leading up to Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, the United Nations health agency wants to spread awareness to prevent violence against women and girls…” (Blakemore, 11/30).