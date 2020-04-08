WHO DG, U.N. SG Warn Of Nurses’ Vulnerability In COVID-19 Pandemic, Call For More Investment, Protection On World Health Day

Devex: WHO estimates global shortfall of 5.9M nurses as world battles COVID-19

“Nurses play a vital role on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But a shortage of these essential health care workers could pose challenges in countries dealing with a growing number of COVID-19 cases. ‘One of the lessons I hope the world learns from COVID-19 is that we must invest in nurses and midwives,’ said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a speech Tuesday in celebration of World Health Day, which recognized the vital work of nurses and midwives worldwide…” (Ravelo, 4/7).

U.N. News: COVID-19 highlights nurses’ vulnerability as backbone to health services worldwide

“Nurses are on the frontline fighting COVID-19 but ‘an alarming failure’ in the global supply of protective clothing and new coronavirus tests — together with ‘unprecedented’ overwork linked to global staff shortages — have highlighted how vulnerable they are, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The development coincides with an impassioned personal message from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to the world’s medical professionals for World Health Day, marked on Tuesday 7 April…” (4/7).