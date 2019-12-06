menu

WHO DG Tedros Discusses Africa’s Lack Of Strategies To Address NCDs, Need For UHC In SciDev.Net Interview

Dec 06, 2019

SciDev.Net: Q&A: Africa lacks chronic disease policies — WHO’s Tedros
“There is a lack of strategies to tackle chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease in the African region, posing a key challenge for those working to improve healthcare on the continent, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. … It means there is an urgent need for universal health coverage to help countries prevent these diseases, and detect and treat them when they arise, Tedros told SciDev.Net following the Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last month…” (Deighton, 12/5).

