WHO, CDC Never Discussed Providing Coronavirus Tests To U.S., According To Officials

CNN: WHO and CDC never discussed providing international test kits to the U.S., global health agency says

“As the United States struggled to launch testing for the novel coronavirus using kits developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization shipped hundreds of thousands of tests to countries around the world. No discussions occurred between WHO and the CDC about providing tests to the United States, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told CNN on Tuesday, and WHO did not offer coronavirus tests to the CDC. The United States, Jasarevic confirmed, doesn’t ordinarily rely on WHO for tests because the US typically has the capacity to manufacture its own diagnostics…” (Azad, 3/18).

