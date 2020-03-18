menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

WHO, CDC Never Discussed Providing Coronavirus Tests To U.S., According To Officials

Mar 18, 2020

CNN: WHO and CDC never discussed providing international test kits to the U.S., global health agency says
“As the United States struggled to launch testing for the novel coronavirus using kits developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization shipped hundreds of thousands of tests to countries around the world. No discussions occurred between WHO and the CDC about providing tests to the United States, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told CNN on Tuesday, and WHO did not offer coronavirus tests to the CDC. The United States, Jasarevic confirmed, doesn’t ordinarily rely on WHO for tests because the US typically has the capacity to manufacture its own diagnostics…” (Azad, 3/18).

Additional coverage of coronavirus testing in the U.S. is available from The Hill (2), Kaiser Health News, New York Times, and Washington Post.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.