Wellcome Expert Discusses Importance Of Investing In Antibiotic Development

Wellcome: Race for new antibiotics: future success is hanging by a thread

Tim Jinks, head of the Drug-resistant Infections Program at Wellcome, discusses the importance of stepping up investments in antibiotic development, highlighting his recent piece published in The Times and writing, “The world desperately needs new antibiotics — they are the foundation of modern medicine. … Industry and governments must recognize their shared interest in getting new antibiotics to the patients who need them the most” (1/28).