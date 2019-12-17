menu

Washington Post Examines Plight Of Indian Workers Who Clean Toilet Sewers By Hand

Dec 17, 2019

Washington Post: Down in the pits: Modi’s cleanliness drive has made little difference for those who toil in India’s sewers
“…Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received international plaudits for his campaign to build millions of toilets across the country. But the cleanliness drive has failed to eliminate the country’s most stigmatized and hazardous sanitation work: dealing with human waste by hand. … Despite a 2013 law forbidding the practice, cleaning sewers and removing blockages is still done by hand and without any safety equipment in many parts of the country. Employers who violate the law are not punished…” (Slater, 12/16).

