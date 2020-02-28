menu

Washington Post Examines Impact Of New Trump Administration Protocols On Asylum Seekers Living With HIV

Feb 28, 2020

Washington Post: She told the U.S. immigration agent she was HIV-positive and requested asylum. She was sent back to Mexico, without medication.
“…Until last January, the U.S. government allowed applicants for asylum to stay in the United States, where they could access urgent medical care while their cases were reviewed. But under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) — known as Remain in Mexico — even some critically ill asylum seekers have been turned back at the border to wait outside the United States for their hearings. … U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said exemptions will be made for asylum seekers with severe medical conditions. But the experience of asylum seekers with HIV/AIDS shows just how unevenly enforced — and how dangerous — the new asylum infrastructure is for migrants with life-threatening diseases. They’re often rebuffed by immigration agents upon presenting their medical papers…” (Sieff et al., 2/28).

