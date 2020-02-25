WASH In Health Care Facilities Critical To Improved Global Health, Experts Write

Think Global Health: Getting WASH into Health Care Facilities: An Urgent Global Health Need

John Simon, managing partner of Total Impact Capital, and Susan K. Barnett, founder of Cause Communications and communications consultant at Global Water 2020, discuss the importance of access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in global health and the WHO’s new prioritization of WASH in health care facilities, writing, “Let’s hope prioritization breeds resolute action” (2/22).