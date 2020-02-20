Vaccinations Key To Helping End Cycle Of Extreme Poverty, ONE Senior Digital Coordinator Writes

ONE: Good global health can help us end extreme poverty

Robyn Detoro, senior digital coordinator at the ONE Campaign, discusses the role of vaccines in helping to prevent poverty, writing, “Besides the economic benefits, the effect of healthier children is undeniable. Children who get sick less often attend school more frequently and achieve better test results. Ultimately, this helps prepare kids to enter adulthood with better employment and earning prospects. Vaccination is a key part of the cycle we need to perpetuate to end extreme poverty” (2/19).