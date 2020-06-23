USAID Voucher Program Engaging Local Leaders, Supporting Pregnant Women In Uganda During COVID-19

USAID: Engaging Local Council Leaders To Support Pregnant Women During the COVID-19 Outbreak

This post discusses USAID’s Uganda Voucher Plus Activity in Uganda and how the program is engaging local leaders to help support pregnant women during the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the post, “The Voucher Plus activity works to expand access to quality health services for rural women and newborns. Working with the activity, selected Village Health Teams and community agents sell vouchers at a subsidized rate of 4,000 Ugandan shillings. These vouchers can be redeemed for a service package that includes four antenatal care visits, delivery with skilled attendants, referrals for complications, postnatal care, and other services. The agents also share maternal and child health information with pregnant women, men, and youth…” (6/18).