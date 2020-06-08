USAID Provides Grants To UNICEF For COVID-19 Efforts In Thailand

USAID: COVID-19: United States And UNICEF Join Forces To Protect The Most Vulnerable Including Migrants In Thailand

“The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are partnering in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to help curb the spread of the virus and mitigate the impacts among the most vulnerable populations in Thailand, such as migrants and their families, and stateless ethnic minorities. USAID has provided UNICEF grants totaling $700,000 to address the pandemic in Thailand…” (6/5).