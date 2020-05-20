menu

USAID Announces Nearly $23.4M In Additional Humanitarian Assistance To Address Ongoing Ebola Outbreak In Eastern DRC, Neighboring Countries

May 20, 2020

USAID: USAID Announces Nearly $23.4 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Contain Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo
“The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing nearly $23.4 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help end the ongoing outbreak of Ebola in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries, the second-largest outbreak of the disease on record. … With this new funding, the United States is continuing to provide life-saving assistance through our on-the-ground partners, including activities to prevent and control infections in health facilities, enhance disease surveillance, and train health care workers. The U.S. is also supporting community-engagement efforts, and working with non-governmental organizations (NGO) to educate the public through radio programs, news bulletins, and public debates. These programs will benefit affected and at-risk community members, including survivors of Ebola…” (5/19).

