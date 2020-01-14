USAID Administrator Green Releases Statement On 10-Year Anniversary of Earthquake In Haiti

USAID: Statement by USAID Administrator Mark Green to Commemorate the 10-Year Anniversary of the Earthquake in Haïti

“…[A]s we mark ten years since the devastating earthquake that hit the country on January 12, 2010, the United States sends our condolences to the people of the Republic of Haïti and commends their enduring commitment to building a stronger nation. We remember the hundreds of thousands who were killed, and stand in solidarity with those whose lives were forever changed that day. We salute the determination of the Haitian people, who responded with courage in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake — digging through tons of rubble to save their neighbors — and continue to strive every day to improve their lives…” (1/12).