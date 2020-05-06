Up To One-Third Of Humans Likely To Live In Areas Of Extreme, Inhospitable Heat Within 50 Years, Study Shows

New York Times: Billions Could Live in Extreme Heat Zones Within Decades, Study Finds

“As the climate continues to warm over the next half-century, up to one-third of the world’s population is likely to live in areas that are considered unsuitably hot for humans, scientists said Monday. … The parts of the world that could become unsuitably hot ‘are precisely the areas that are growing the fastest,’ said Timothy A. Kohler, an archaeologist at Washington State University and an author of the study, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences…” (Fountain, 5/4).

