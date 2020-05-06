menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Up To One-Third Of Humans Likely To Live In Areas Of Extreme, Inhospitable Heat Within 50 Years, Study Shows

May 06, 2020

New York Times: Billions Could Live in Extreme Heat Zones Within Decades, Study Finds
“As the climate continues to warm over the next half-century, up to one-third of the world’s population is likely to live in areas that are considered unsuitably hot for humans, scientists said Monday. … The parts of the world that could become unsuitably hot ‘are precisely the areas that are growing the fastest,’ said Timothy A. Kohler, an archaeologist at Washington State University and an author of the study, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences…” (Fountain, 5/4).

Additional coverage of the study is available from AP, BBC, The Guardian, The Telegraph, and USA TODAY.

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.