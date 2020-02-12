UNFPA Launches $683M Appeal For Delivery Of Reproductive Health Services In Fragile Areas

U.N. News: $683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

“With more than half of all maternal deaths occurring in countries affected by humanitarian crises and fragility, the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) is calling for greater international support to provide life-saving reproductive health and protection services in these locations. The sexual and reproductive health agency has launched a $683 million appeal this year to assist nearly 48 million women, girls, and young people in 57 countries affected by conflict or natural disasters…” (2/11).