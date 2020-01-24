menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

UNAIDS, GBCHealth Announce Business Alliance To End AIDS By 2030 At World Economic Forum

Jan 24, 2020

UNAIDS: The Business Alliance to End AIDS by 2030 is announced at the World Economic Forum
“The Business Alliance to End AIDS by 2030, a public-private coalition co-hosted by UNAIDS and GBCHealth, was announced [Thursday] in Davos, Switzerland, on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The Business Alliance to End AIDS brings together forward-looking companies to strengthen cross-sector collaboration, build on common values, and create spaces for effective collaboration. It aims to provide businesses with the necessary tools and support needed from public sector partners to help realize the goal of ending AIDS by 2030…” (1/23).

