U.S. Officials, Taiwan Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Convene Virtual Forum On Expanding Taiwan’s Participation On Global Stage

U.S. Department of State: Virtual Forum on Expanding Taiwan’s Participation on the Global Stage

“On March 31, 2020, high-level officials representing the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the U.S. Department of State, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened for a virtual forum on expanding Taiwan’s participation on the global stage. The discussion focused on creating forums to share the successful and internationally lauded Taiwan Model on fighting COVID-19 with countries around the world. Participants also discussed ongoing efforts to reinstate Taiwan’s observer status at the World Health Assembly, as well as other avenues for closer coordination between Taiwan and the World Health Organization…” (4/2).