U.S. Officials Discuss U.S. International Response To COVID-19 In Special Briefings

U.S. Department of State: Briefing With Senior Administration Official and Senior State Department Official On U.S. Global Leadership in the International COVID-19 Response

During this special briefing, senior officials discuss the U.S. international response to COVID-19 (5/4).

U.S. Department of State: Briefing With Director of the State Department’s Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources James Richardson

During this special briefing, James L. Richardson, director of the Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources, discusses U.S. efforts to address COVID-19 internationally, stating, “[T]he United States has been focused on winning the fight against Ebola, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and other infectious diseases, and we’re doing the same in the fight against COVID-19. … [T]he United States remains the single largest country donor to the response efforts globally, building on our decades of leadership and experience. … As we have for decades, the United States stands ready to collaborate and cooperate with all partners and international organizations that demonstrate they are effective in executing global health programming and delivering solutions and results to that end. And we are doing the same today with COVID-19…” (5/4).