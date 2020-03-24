U.S., Iran Relations Deteriorate Under Back-And-Forth Over Coronavirus Blame, Sanctions
Washington Post: Fresh barbs fly between Tehran and Washington over who’s to blame for coronavirus’s spread in Iran
“Iran and the United States traded allegations of coronavirus mismanagement on Monday, accusing each other of endangering efforts to fight the pandemic as Iran intensified a campaign to pressure the United States into easing sanctions…” (Sly, 3/23).
Additional coverage of U.S.-Iran relations is available from Bloomberg.