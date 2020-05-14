U.S. Government Should Focus Implementation Of Global Fragility Act On Countries In Africa, Civil Society Analysis Says

Devex: Africa should be focus of Global Fragility Act, NGOs say

“The U.S. government should focus implementation of the [Global Fragility Act (GFA)] primarily on countries in Africa, according to a civil society analysis released Tuesday. The working paper, produced by the Alliance for Peacebuilding and One Earth Future, for the first time publicly recommends priority countries for both stabilization and prevention activities as mandated by the GFA. The bill, passed in December, requires the U.S. government to develop a Global Fragility Strategy and identify priority regions and countries in which to pilot a new prevention-based approach to fragile states drawing from lessons learned from decades of failed U.S. foreign interventions….” (Welsh, 5/14).