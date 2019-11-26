menu

U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator Birx Addresses Proposed PEPFAR Budget Cuts, Program Results In Briefing

Nov 26, 2019

Devex: Proposed PEPFAR budget cuts have been helpful, says U.S. global AIDS coordinator
“U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator Deborah Birx said Monday that the Trump administration’s repeated proposals to cut funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief have been helpful in pushing partner governments to be more effective. ‘That has actually helped me in communication with governments to talk about how the expectation of this administration is that our programs become more and more impactful with the dollars we have,’ Birx said at a State Department briefing. She noted that PEPFAR has been ‘fully funded’ during the past three years. … Birx said that despite the flat budget, the initiative is delivering stronger results…” (Igoe, 11/26).

