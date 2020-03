Reuters: U.S. to give Zambia $389 million grant for AIDS relief

“The United States will give Zambia a new one year bilateral grant of $389 million for AIDS relief starting in October after Congressional approval, Zambia’s ministry of health said in a statement. The grant under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) follows a meeting on Zambia which was held last week in Johannesburg, South Africa…” (Mfula, 3/1).